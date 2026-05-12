Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (20-22) vs. Houston Astros (16-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | HOU: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | HOU: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | HOU: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 2-2, 4.02 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 1-0, 7.27 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (2-2, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 7.27 ERA). Woo and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. The Astros have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Imai's three starts with a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Imai start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.2%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -152 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Astros are -134 to cover, and the Mariners are +112.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Astros contest on May 12 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 42 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 15-27-0 in 42 games with a line this season.

The Astros have compiled a 10-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Houston is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Astros have played in 42 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-15-1).

The Astros have gone 16-26-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has 46 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .452, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He's batting .285 and slugging .417.

He is 36th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the majors.

Arozarena heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with an RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .248 with a .373 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 38 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .416, a slugging percentage of .628, and has 49 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .314).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .276. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .271 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/19/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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