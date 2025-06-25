Twins vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners.

Twins vs Mariners Game Info

Minnesota Twins (37-42) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

Twins vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | SEA: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | SEA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 7-3, 3.06 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-3, 6.16 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (7-3) against the Mariners and George Kirby (1-3). Ryan's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have gone 1-5-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Kirby start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54%)

Twins vs Mariners Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Mariners Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Twins are +168 to cover, and the Mariners are -205.

Twins vs Mariners Over/Under

Twins versus Mariners, on June 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (51%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 23-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 76 opportunities.

The Twins are 40-36-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have gone 13-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle is 11-7 (winning 61.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-31-4).

The Mariners have collected a 34-43-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.346) and total hits (66) this season. He's batting .280 batting average while slugging .559.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualified batters.

Larnach enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ty France has hit six homers with a team-high .376 SLG this season.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

Jeffers has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated a slugging percentage of .667 and has 81 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .386.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Raleigh hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with four doubles, six home runs, five walks and 16 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .252 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 93rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 96th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has racked up a team-best .399 on-base percentage.

Jorge Polanco has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .252.

Twins vs Mariners Head to Head

6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

