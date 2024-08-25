Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (72-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-65)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | STL: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-7, 3.39 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zebby Matthews (1-1) for the Twins and Erick Fedde (8-7) for the Cardinals. Matthews has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Matthews' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals are 15-9-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have a 7-14 record in Fedde's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Twins, St. Louis is the underdog at +120, and Minnesota is -142 playing at home.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +150 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -178.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

Twins versus Cardinals, on August 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 53 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 35 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 125 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 60-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 29 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

St. Louis is 6-13 (winning only 31.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-64-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 59-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 98 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .237 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .423.

He is 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Willi Castro is slashing .253/.335/.400 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .735.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 65th, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Ryan Jeffers has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Jose Miranda has nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 120 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .274 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .271. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brendan Donovan has an on-base percentage of .331, a team-high for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn's .419 slugging percentage leads his team.

Twins vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/24/2024: 6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

