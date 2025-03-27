Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (0-0) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MNNT

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | STL: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | STL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez against the Cardinals and Sonny Gray. Lopez and his team were 14-18-0 ATS in his 32 appearances with a spread last season. Lopez and his team were 17-9 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Gray and his team had a 12-16-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Gray and his team had a 2-3 record in the five games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.9%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Twins, St. Louis is the underdog at -104, and Minnesota is -112 playing on the road.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cardinals. The Twins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -184.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Cardinals game on March 27, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins were victorious in 62, or 56.9%, of the 109 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Minnesota won 61 of 107 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals won 40 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (48.8%).

St. Louis went 39-36 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (52%).

The Cardinals played in 157 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-83-2).

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro had 138 base hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Last season, Ryan Jeffers finished with 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .226 last season.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan accumulated a .342 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage last season.

Alec Burleson accumulated 147 hits while batting .269.

Masyn Winn had 32 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .267 last season.

Nolan Arenado hit .272 with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

