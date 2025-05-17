Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (25-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-24)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX and KMSP

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172)

MIN: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 3-2, 2.77 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (3-2) against the Brewers and Tobias Myers (1-0). When Lopez starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers covered in each of the four games Myers started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Myers starts this season -- they lost both.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Twins are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +142 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -172.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Twins-Brewers on May 17, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 14 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 25-19-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 22.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-17).

Milwaukee has a record of 2-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (12.5%).

The Brewers have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-26-1).

The Brewers have put together a 23-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 41 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .522. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 68th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 40 hits. He's batting .245 while slugging .405.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging in MLB.

Ty France has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Harrison Bader has been key for Minnesota with 33 hits, an OBP of .384 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Bader enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a team-best .447 slugging percentage. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 84th, his on-base percentage is 144th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .288 with three doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is hitting .245 with four doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Rhys Hoskins' 38 hits and .392 on-base percentage both pace his team.

Twins vs Brewers Head to Head

5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/26/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2022: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!