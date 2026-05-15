Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (20-24) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-17)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Brewers.TV

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | MIL: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | MIL: (-106) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

MIN: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-3, 3.43 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

Joe Ryan (2-3) will take the mound for the Twins in this matchup. The Brewers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Ryan and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (50.6%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -106 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Brewers are +158 to cover, while the Twins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

Twins versus Brewers, on May 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 6-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 21-22-0 in 43 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have gone 7-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Milwaukee is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 41 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-20-2).

The Brewers have covered 63.4% of their games this season, going 26-15-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 44 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average, as well.

He is 68th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .294 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Brooks Lee has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.316/.404.

Austin Martin has been key for Minnesota with 35 hits, an OBP of .454 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Martin heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has totaled 42 hits with a .422 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Brewers. He's batting .298.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

William Contreras is slugging .386 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jake Bauers is batting .268 with eight doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Sal Frelick has two doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .225.

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