Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (25-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-25)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Royals.TV

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | KC: (-106)

STL: (-110) | KC: (-106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152)

STL: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-4, 4.85 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-2, 2.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (3-4) for the Cardinals and Michael Wacha (4-2) for the Royals. May's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. May's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals are 1-3 in Wacha's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.7%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Royals are +152 to cover, while the Cardinals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

The Cardinals-Royals game on May 15 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 2-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 43 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 27-16-0 in 43 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-11).

Kansas City has a record of 7-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (38.9%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 42 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-23-0).

The Royals have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 18-24-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 47 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .575, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .273 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 48th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.364/.421.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Herrera heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 53 hits with a .381 on-base percentage and a .503 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .306.

He is 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Witt enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .204.

Carter Jensen has four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.

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