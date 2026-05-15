Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-27)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | COL: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | COL: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

ARI: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 2-3, 7.62 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-4, 6.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (2-3) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (1-4) for the Rockies. Kelly's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Freeland's seven starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-5 record in Freeland's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -142 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +118.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 15 is 12. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 42 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 25-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 17 of the 44 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.6%).

Colorado has gone 17-27 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (38.6%).

The Rockies have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-0).

The Rockies have collected a 23-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .331 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Vargas will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 24 walks and 26 runs scored. He's slugging .504.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carroll takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles and six walks.

Nolan Arenado is batting .274 with a .452 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 29 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has collected 40 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .308 and slugging .677 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .452 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Troy Johnston has accumulated a team-high .387 on-base percentage.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .247 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

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