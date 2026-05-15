Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15
Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Athletics taking on the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Giants Game Info
- Athletics (22-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-26)
- Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-136) | SF: (+116)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 4-1, 2.59 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-4, 5.18 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Aaron Civale (4-1) to the mound, while Tyler Mahle (1-4) will answer the bell for the Giants. Civale and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Civale's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Mahle's eight starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 2-4 record in Mahle's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (55.2%)
Athletics vs Giants Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -136 favorite, while the Giants are a +116 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Giants Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +140 to cover, while the Giants are -170 to cover.
Athletics vs Giants Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Giants on May 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
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Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.
- This year, the Athletics have won two of six games when listed as at least -136 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 43 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 24-19-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have compiled an 11-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Giants have a record of 6-7 (46.2%).
- The Giants have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-23-3).
- The Giants have covered 40.9% of their games this season, going 18-26-0 against the spread.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.623) and total hits (55) this season. He's batting .340 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Nick Kurtz has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .428. He's batting .275 and slugging .477.
- He is 42nd in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in MLB.
- Kurtz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .195 with a .383 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.
- Carlos Cortes is batting .343 with a .400 OBP and 15 RBI for Sacramento this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a .339 on-base percentage and a .370 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .302.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 110th in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 91st in slugging.
- Casey Schmitt has racked up 37 hits, a team-best for the Giants.
- Heliot Ramos is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
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