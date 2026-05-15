Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-23) vs. San Diego Padres (25-18)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Padres.TV

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | SD: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-1, 3.21 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 4-1, 3.05 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock (3-1, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Randy Vasquez (4-1, 3.05 ERA). Hancock's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hancock's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Padres have a 6-2-0 record against the spread in Vasquez's starts. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one Vasquez start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.9%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

Seattle is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +120 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Padres are -178 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +146.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Padres on May 15 is 7.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 12-8 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 45 opportunities.

In 45 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 17-28-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-8).

San Diego has a record of 3-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (60%).

The Padres have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-24-1).

The Padres have put together a 23-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.454) and total hits (49) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .261 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Crawford brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has been key for Seattle with 41 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Naylor enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles and three walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has put up an on-base percentage of .331, a slugging percentage of .414, and has 39 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .257).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 77th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .190. He's slugging .340 with an on-base percentage of .287.

His batting average ranks 159th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 140th, and he is 138th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is batting .215 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Gavin Sheets has nine doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .229.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

4/16/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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