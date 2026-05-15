Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-18) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-28)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | LAA: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | LAA: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | LAA: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-1, 12.00 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-2, 3.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Blake Snell (0-1) to the mound, while Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. Snell and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Snell's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Kochanowicz's seven starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 2-4 record in Kochanowicz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (68.4%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -220 favorite, while the Angels are a +184 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -134 to cover, while the Angels are +112 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

Dodgers versus Angels, on May 15, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

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Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (59.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or better on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 21-23-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 34.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-21).

The Angels have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-24-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 21-22-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .525, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .306 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is batting .253 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Max Muncy has 37 hits and is batting .266 this season.

Freddie Freeman is batting .270 with a .343 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 38 hits with a .410 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .248 and slugging .503.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 25th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .224 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .261 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Jo Adell's .404 slugging percentage leads his team.

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