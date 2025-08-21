Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (58-67) vs. Athletics (57-70)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-2, 0.00 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Perkins (2-2, 0.00), while the Twins' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced. The Athletics have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Perkins' starts. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Perkins start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -182 to cover, while Sacramento is +150 to cover the spread.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

Twins versus Athletics, on Aug. 21, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (51.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won 32 of 60 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 120 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 60-60-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 40-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 35-53 (39.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 65-61-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .245 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Larnach has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles and three walks.

Ryan Jeffers has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Jeffers takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee is batting .245 with a .288 OBP and 52 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Lee has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .243 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .497 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is currently 60th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Shea Langeliers has 97 hits, a team-best for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 45 walks while batting .313.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

