Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (58-67) vs. Athletics (57-70)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | OAK: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | OAK: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | OAK: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | OAK: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-7, 5.15 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-5, 5.04 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with J.T. Ginn (2-5, 5.04 ERA). Ober's team is 9-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 3-6-0 ATS in Ginn's nine starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 3-4 record in Ginn's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -122 favorite, while the Athletics are a +104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +168 to cover, while the Athletics are -205 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Athletics game on Aug. 20 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 37, or 51.4%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Twins have won 27 of 48 games when listed as at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 120 games with a total this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 60-60-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 40 of the 94 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.6%).

The Athletics have a record of 33-46 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (41.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-57-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 65-61-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Larnach takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles and three walks.

Ryan Jeffers has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Jeffers enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Lee takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .497 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers is leading the Athletics with 97 hits.

Nick Kurtz has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .313.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/3/2025: 10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2025: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

