Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

The Texas Rangers will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (62-65) vs. Kansas City Royals (65-61)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and RSN

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-112) | KC: (-104)

TEX: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rangers) vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-5, 0.00 ERA

Cameron (7-5) gets the start for the Royals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rangers. The Royals are 11-5-0 ATS in Cameron's 16 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rangers, Kansas City is the underdog at -104, and Texas is -112 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Royals are -188 to cover, and the Rangers are +155.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Royals on Aug. 20, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 37, or 61.7%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 37-21 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 126 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 66-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 34-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.6% of those games).

Kansas City is 30-37 (winning 44.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-70-2).

The Royals have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 65-59-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He has a .226 batting average and an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 148th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 147th in slugging.

Corey Seager has 93 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which lead the Rangers this season. He's batting .264 and slugging .477.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Seager brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers with a team-high .391 SLG this season.

Wyatt Langford has been key for Texas with 96 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .497 and has 141 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .362 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .302 while slugging .471.

Including all qualified players, he is seventh in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .259 with 21 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 37 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .244 with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Royals Head to Head

8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

