Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (57-69) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-81)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and CHSN

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

ATL: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+102) | CHW: +1.5 (-122)

ATL: -1.5 (+102) | CHW: +1.5 (-122) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 3-0, 1.02 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-2, 3.09 ERA

The Braves will call on Hurston Waldrep (3-0) versus the White Sox and Martin Perez (1-2). Waldrep has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Waldrep's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox are 3-1-0 against the spread when Perez starts. The White Sox are 2-2 in Pérez's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.2%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

The Braves vs White Sox moneyline has Atlanta as a -200 favorite, while Chicago is a +168 underdog on the road.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and Atlanta is +102 to cover the runline.

Braves versus White Sox, on Aug. 20, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (51.2%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 11-5 when favored by -200 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 120 opportunities.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 51-69-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have a 41-77 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.7% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 10-32 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (23.8%).

In the 121 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-59-8).

The White Sox have gone 67-54-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (132) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with six doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 82 walks. He's batting .237 and slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .369.

His batting average ranks 130th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Michael Harris II is batting .259 with a .429 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Harris has recorded at least one base hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .477 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 111 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .332.

Albies enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .310, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .233 and slugging .400.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 138th, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Vargas enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 108 hits with a .447 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.

Luis Robert is batting .219 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

8/19/2025: 11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/18/2025: 13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/27/2024: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/2/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/14/2023: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

