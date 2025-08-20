Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (79-47) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-54)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | CHC: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | CHC: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CHC: +1.5 (-205)

MIL: -1.5 (+168) | CHC: +1.5 (-205) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-132) | Under: (+108)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-1, 3.89 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 9-5, 3.99 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob Misiorowski (4-1) for the Brewers and Colin Rea (9-5) for the Cubs. When Misiorowski starts, his team is 7-1-0 against the spread this season. Misiorowski's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cubs are 12-8-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs are 4-2 in Rea's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.4%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -106 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Brewers are at the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +168 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -205.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

Brewers versus Cubs, on Aug. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 46, or 69.7%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 46 of 66 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 73-51-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Cubs are 15-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.5% of those games).

Chicago is 15-21 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-57-8).

The Cubs have gone 58-64-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 50 walks while batting .265. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 70 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualified, he is 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Frelick has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .374 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .261 while slugging .447.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 123 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .247 with 27 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .374 to lead his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/18/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/28/2025: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

