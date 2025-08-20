Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (59-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-64)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSMW

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | STL: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164)

MIA: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 6-11, 6.31 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-10, 5.04 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (6-11) versus the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (6-10). Alcantara and his team have a record of 11-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Alcantara's team has a record of 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 13-11-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 6-9 in Pallante's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.6%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Cardinals, Miami is the favorite at -116, and St. Louis is -102 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Cardinals are +164 to cover, while the Marlins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

Marlins versus Cardinals, on Aug. 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 71-51-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 33-34 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, St. Louis has a 25-31 record (winning 44.6% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 63-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with a slugging percentage of .376, fueled by 25 extra-base hits. He has a .302 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

He is seventh in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Otto Lopez is batting .240 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified, he is 123rd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 151st in slugging percentage.

Lopez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.289/.443.

Ramirez has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Eric Wagaman has been key for Miami with 91 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .365.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has totaled 115 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .287 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, he is 73rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn has 26 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .260.

Lars Nootbaar has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .238.

Marlins vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2024: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

