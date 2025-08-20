Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (61-65) vs. New York Yankees (68-57)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | NYY: (-102)

TB: (-116) | NYY: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-188) | NYY: -1.5 (+155)

TB: +1.5 (-188) | NYY: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.60 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (10-5) to the mound, while Cam Schlittler (1-2) will take the ball for the Yankees. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 13-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has a record of 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Schlittler starts, the Yankees have gone 1-4-0 against the spread. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for two Schlittler starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.8%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rays, New York is the underdog at -102, and Tampa Bay is -116 playing at home.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +155 to cover, while the Rays are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

Rays versus Yankees, on Aug. 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 30 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 52-70-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won 35.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-11).

New York has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-60-6).

The Yankees have covered 43.9% of their games this season, going 54-69-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 120 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 56 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .297 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .460 this season. He's batting .282.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.319/.491.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 19 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has racked up a team-high OBP (.447) and slugging percentage (.691), while pacing the Yankees in hits (139, while batting .333).

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Judge enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 46th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Anthony Volpe has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .214.

Trent Grisham is hitting .245 with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 58 walks.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!