Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (22-26) vs. Houston Astros (19-30)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | HOU: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | HOU: (+132) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-3, 3.20 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 2-5, 5.72 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Mike Burrows (2-5, 5.72 ERA). Ryan's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Burrows starts, the Astros have gone 2-7-0 against the spread. The Astros are 2-4 in Burrows' six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.2%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

The Twins vs Astros moneyline has Minnesota as a -156 favorite, while Houston is a +132 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Twins are +132 to cover, and the Astros are -160.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

The Twins-Astros game on May 20 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

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Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 47 opportunities.

The Twins are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 13 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Houston has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Astros have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-19-2).

The Astros have a 19-30-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.8% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.319), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (44) this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .248 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Keaschall takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Bell has five home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Bell takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .427, a slugging percentage of .633, and has 56 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .316).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is first, and he is third in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 66th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .250.

Cam Smith is batting .199 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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