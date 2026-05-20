Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (31-15) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-205) | BAL: -1.5 (+168)

TB: +1.5 (-205) | BAL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens (Rays) - 4-2, 3.06 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 1-5, 5.26 ERA

The probable starters are Jesse Scholtens (4-2) for the Rays and Shane Baz (1-5) for the Orioles. Scholtens has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Scholtens' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Orioles have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for four Baz starts this season -- they lost every game.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (64.1%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Orioles are +168 to cover, while the Rays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on May 20, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 19, or 76%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 18 of 22 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 45 opportunities.

The Rays are 28-17-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 7-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 7-13 (35%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-19-1).

The Orioles have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 21-27-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 46 hits, batting .261 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .310/.387/.480 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .866.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .267 with a .448 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .295 with a .330 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a team-high OBP (.419) and slugging percentage (.369). He's batting .262.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 64th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso has 41 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Adley Rutschman is batting .276 with nine doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .210 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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