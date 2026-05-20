Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-194) Golden Knights (+160) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.9%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Golden Knights are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Avalanche versus Golden Knights, on May 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Colorado is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +160 underdog on the road.

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