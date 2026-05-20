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Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-194)Golden Knights (+160)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (64.9%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Golden Knights are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Golden Knights, on May 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +160 underdog on the road.

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