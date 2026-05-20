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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20

Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBC 10 and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.54%
  • Reds Win Probability: 46.46%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 64.09%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 35.91%

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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mike Burrows
  • Records: Twins (22-26), Astros (19-30)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 56.21%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.79%

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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 62.44%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.56%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Tyler Mahle
  • Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.29%
  • Giants Win Probability: 46.71%

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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Mariners (23-26), White Sox (24-23)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.79%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 39.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Tigers (20-29), Guardians (28-22)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 53.90%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 46.10%

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Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Marlins (22-27), Braves (33-16)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 55.46%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.54%

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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs.
  • Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 53.21%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.79%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage
  • Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 66.04%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 33.96%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 54.97%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 45.03%

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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Connelly Early
  • Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.79%
  • Royals Win Probability: 48.21%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
  • Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 53.45%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 46.55%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.11%
  • Padres Win Probability: 39.89%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Aaron Civale
  • Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 55.25%
  • Angels Win Probability: 44.75%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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