Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20

Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC 10 and CINR

NBC 10 and CINR Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Andrew Abbott

Aaron Nola vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)

Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Reds Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.54%

53.54% Reds Win Probability: 46.46%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Shane Baz

Jesse Scholtens vs. Shane Baz Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)

Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 64.09%

64.09% Orioles Win Probability: 35.91%

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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN

MNNT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mike Burrows

Joe Ryan vs. Mike Burrows Records: Twins (22-26), Astros (19-30)

Twins (22-26), Astros (19-30) Twins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Astros Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.21%

56.21% Astros Win Probability: 43.79%

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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RSN

COLR and RSN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jack Leiter

Kyle Freeland vs. Jack Leiter Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)

Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 62.44%

62.44% Rockies Win Probability: 37.56%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Tyler Mahle

Merrill Kelly vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)

Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Giants Win Probability: 46.71%

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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN

SEAM and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Burke

Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Burke Records: Mariners (23-26), White Sox (24-23)

Mariners (23-26), White Sox (24-23) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.79%

60.79% White Sox Win Probability: 39.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CLEG

DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Bibee

vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Tigers (20-29), Guardians (28-22)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Tigers Win Probability: 46.10%

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Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn

MIAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Chris Sale

Janson Junk vs. Chris Sale Records: Marlins (22-27), Braves (33-16)

Marlins (22-27), Braves (33-16) Braves Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.46%

55.46% Marlins Win Probability: 44.54%

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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNY

NATS and SNY Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs.

Zack Littell vs. Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)

Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26) Mets Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.21%

53.21% Nationals Win Probability: 46.79%

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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and SN1

MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage

Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)

Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 66.04%

66.04% Blue Jays Win Probability: 33.96%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and BREW

MARQ and BREW Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison

Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)

Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.97%

54.97% Brewers Win Probability: 45.03%

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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NESN

ROYL and NESN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Connelly Early

Michael Wacha vs. Connelly Early Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)

Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27) Royals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.79%

51.79% Royals Win Probability: 48.21%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT

CARD and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Michael McGreevy vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)

Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.55%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shohei Ohtani

Randy Vasquez vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)

Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Padres Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.11%

60.11% Padres Win Probability: 39.89%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA

ABTV and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Aaron Civale

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Aaron Civale Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)

Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.25%

55.25% Angels Win Probability: 44.75%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.