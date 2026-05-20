Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 20
Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC 10 and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Phillies (25-23), Reds (24-24)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.54%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.46%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Rays (31-15), Orioles (21-27)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 64.09%
- Orioles Win Probability: 35.91%
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Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Twins (22-26), Astros (19-30)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -156
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.21%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.79%
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Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Rockies (19-29), Rangers (22-25)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 62.44%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.56%
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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Diamondbacks (23-23), Giants (20-28)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.29%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.71%
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Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Mariners (23-26), White Sox (24-23)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.79%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.21%
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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Tigers (20-29), Guardians (28-22)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 53.90%
- Tigers Win Probability: 46.10%
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Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Marlins (22-27), Braves (33-16)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -194
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.46%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.54%
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New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs.
- Records: Nationals (23-25), Mets (21-26)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -132
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.21%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.79%
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Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Yankees (29-19), Blue Jays (21-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 66.04%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 33.96%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Cubs (29-19), Brewers (27-18)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.97%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.03%
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Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Connelly Early
- Records: Royals (20-28), Red Sox (20-27)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.79%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.21%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Cardinals (27-19), Pirates (24-23)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.45%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.55%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Padres (29-18), Dodgers (29-19)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.11%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.89%
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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Angels (17-31), Athletics (23-24)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.25%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.75%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.