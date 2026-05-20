MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 20
Will Hunter Goodman or Josh Jung go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Connor Joe (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Will Brennan (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)