Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 20

Will Hunter Goodman or Josh Jung go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Patrick Wisdom (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Connor Joe (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks