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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 20

Will Ryne Nelson strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Landen Roupp record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

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