Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (21-26) vs. Houston Astros (19-29)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | HOU: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-182) | HOU: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kendry Rojas (Twins) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 1-1, 9.24 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Kendry Rojas (1-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Tatsuya Imai (1-1, 9.24 ERA). Rojas did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Astros have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Imai's four starts with a set spread. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Imai starts this season -- they lost both.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.5%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -110 favorite at home.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Astros are +150 to cover, while the Twins are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

Twins versus Astros on May 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have won in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 6-8 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 29 of 46 chances this season.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 24-22-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 13-18 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Houston has gone 13-18 (41.9%).

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 19-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 44 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .580. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 72nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 35 hits. He's batting .294 while slugging .538.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Jeffers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee is batting .247 with a .380 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 38 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .311.

Keaschall has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a triple and a walk.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has totaled 55 hits with a .423 on-base percentage and a .638 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is third in slugging.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

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