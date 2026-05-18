Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (19-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-27)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | KC: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 4-1, 3.18 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-3, 3.76 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.76 ERA). Gray's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have a 2-2 record in Lugo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.5%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Red Sox are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -170.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Royals contest on May 18 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 13-16 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 46 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 18-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 8-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Kansas City has a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Royals have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-24-0).

The Royals have covered 43.2% of their games this season, going 19-25-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston OPS (.831) this season. He has a .300 batting average, an on-base percentage of .372, and a slugging percentage of .459.

He is 19th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Willson Contreras has 39 hits, which is best among Boston batters this season. He's batting .253 with 15 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in MLB.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.354/.432.

Rafaela brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .183 this season.

Duran heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two doubles and a walk.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .376, a slugging percentage of .492, and has 56 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .303).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 62nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .202 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .205 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

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