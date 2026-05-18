Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Royals Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (19-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-27)
- Date: Monday, May 18, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and NESN
Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | KC: (-102)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 4-1, 3.18 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-3, 3.76 ERA
The Red Sox will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.76 ERA). Gray's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gray's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have a 2-2 record in Lugo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (55.5%)
Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite on the road.
Red Sox vs Royals Spread
- The Red Sox are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -170.
Red Sox vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Sox versus Royals contest on May 18 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
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Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.
- Boston has a record of 13-16 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 46 opportunities.
- The Red Sox have posted a record of 18-28-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals have gone 8-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Kansas City has a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- The Royals have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-24-0).
- The Royals have covered 43.2% of their games this season, going 19-25-0 against the spread.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston OPS (.831) this season. He has a .300 batting average, an on-base percentage of .372, and a slugging percentage of .459.
- He is 19th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras has 39 hits, which is best among Boston batters this season. He's batting .253 with 15 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in MLB.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.354/.432.
- Rafaela brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Jarren Duran has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .183 this season.
- Duran heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two doubles and a walk.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .376, a slugging percentage of .492, and has 56 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .303).
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- He is 62nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .202 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .205 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
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