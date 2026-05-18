Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Monday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-18) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-18)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Brewers.TV

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | MIL: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | MIL: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+118) | MIL: +1.5 (-142)

CHC: -1.5 (+118) | MIL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-3, 2.32 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-2, 5.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shota Imanaga (4-3) for the Cubs and Brandon Sproat (1-2) for the Brewers. When Imanaga starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Brewers have gone 5-1-0 ATS in Sproat's six starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Sproat starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.8%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Brewers, Chicago is the favorite at -162, and Milwaukee is +136 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +118 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -142.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

Cubs versus Brewers on May 18 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (66.7%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 8-2 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 46 opportunities.

The Cubs are 21-25-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 8-7 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-22-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have put together a 26-18-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.1% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 16 extra-base hits. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 65th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with three walks and an RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 38 hits. He's batting .228 while slugging .455.

He is 130th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in MLB.

Alex Bregman is batting .259 with a .368 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Bregman enters this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has been key for Chicago with 29 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

Swanson takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double and two walks.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an on-base percentage of .409, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .288 and slugging .484.

He is 30th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

William Contreras' .380 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 40th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jake Bauers has accumulated 38 hits, a team-high for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is batting .225 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!