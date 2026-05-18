Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 18

Will Casey Schmitt or Rafael Devers go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Juan Soto (Mets): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 47 games (has homered in 36.2% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 47 games (has homered in 36.2% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Gage Workman (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 29.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 29.8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Weston Wilson (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins