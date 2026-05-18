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MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 18

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can José Quintana exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

  • Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

  • José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

  • Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

  • JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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