Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 18

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can José Quintana exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +140) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +140) | 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

José Quintana (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins