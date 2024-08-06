2024 Tulsa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-1 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Tulsa 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northwestern State Aug. 29 W 62-28 Golden Hurricane (-36.5) 55.5 2 @ Arkansas State Sept. 7 L 28-24 Red Wolves (-8.5) 66.5 3 Oklahoma State Sept. 14 - Cowboys (-20.5) 62.5 4 @ Louisiana Tech Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ North Texas Sept. 28 - - - 6 Army Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Temple Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Tulsa Last Game

The Golden Hurricane get ready for their next game following a 28-24 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves in their last game. Kirk Francis threw for 199 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for the Cane in that game versus the Red Wolves. In the running game, Lloyd Avant totaled 61 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.4 yards per carry). He added two catches for -2 yards. Kamdyn Benjamin reeled in six balls for 131 yards (averaging 21.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Red Wolves.

Tulsa Betting Insights

Tulsa has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Golden Hurricane have not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Find even more stats and analysis about Tulsa on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on FanDuel today!