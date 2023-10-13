Tulane vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

On Friday in college football, the Tulane Green Wave are up against the Memphis Tigers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulane vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulane: (-210) | Memphis: (+172)

Tulane: (-210) | Memphis: (+172) Spread: Tulane: -4.5 (-118) | Memphis: +4.5 (-104)

Tulane: -4.5 (-118) | Memphis: +4.5 (-104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tulane vs Memphis Betting Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread this year.

Tulane has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

One of Tulane's four games this season has gone over the point total.

Memphis owns two wins against the spread this season.

Memphis is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Memphis has seen three of its four games hit the over.

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (78.5%)

Tulane vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-104 odds), and Tulane, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

Tulane vs Memphis Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Tulane-Memphis matchup on October 13, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Tulane vs Memphis Moneyline

The Tulane vs Memphis moneyline has Tulane as a -210 favorite, while Memphis is a +172 underdog.

Tulane vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tulane 29.8 88 17.4 13 55.3 2 5 Memphis 36.6 51 21.4 31 53.8 2 5

Bet $5 on Green Wave vs. Tigers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Memphis analysis on FanDuel Research.