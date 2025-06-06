Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-34) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-28)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSSO

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | SF: (+114)

ATL: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160)

ATL: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 4-4, 3.13 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-1, 2.37 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA). Schwellenbach's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Schwellenbach starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Giants have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when Birdsong starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Birdsong start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50.9%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Giants, Atlanta is the favorite at -134, and San Francisco is +114 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Braves are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +132 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -160.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

Braves versus Giants, on June 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 17-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 26-33-0 in 59 games with a line this season.

The Giants have compiled an 11-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The Giants have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-34-1).

The Giants have put together a 29-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .452.

He is 117th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 55 hits and an OBP of .413 this season. He's batting .272 and slugging .455.

He is 55th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ozzie Albies has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 87th and he is 69th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos leads his team with 68 hits and a .358 OBP, with a team-high .489 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Matt Chapman a has .358 on-base percentage to lead the Giants.

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

