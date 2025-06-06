Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-28)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | STL: (-100)

LAD: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 6-1, 3.65 ERA

The probable starters are Justin Wrobleski for the Dodgers and Sonny Gray (6-1) for the Cardinals. Wrobleski did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Gray starts, the Cardinals are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Gray's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.5%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cardinals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -118 favorite, while St. Louis is a -100 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Dodgers are +140 to cover, and the Cardinals are -170.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on June 6, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (61.5%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 32 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 36 of 62 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 28-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 20 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, St. Louis has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-26-2).

The Cardinals have a 33-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 72 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .648, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .259 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Freddie Freeman has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .363/.431/.616.

Andy Pages is batting .289 with a .335 OBP and 39 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an on-base percentage of .380, a slugging percentage of .450, and has 72 hits, all club-highs for the Cardinals (while batting .314).

He ranks 11th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .250 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Masyn Winn has 10 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .273.

