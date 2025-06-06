Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-29) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-33)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

SEA: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-4, 5.36 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 2-6, 5.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (2-4) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (2-6) will get the nod for the Angels. When Miller starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Angels have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels have a 4-6 record in Hendricks' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Angels reveal Seattle as the favorite (-146) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -126 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +105.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Angels on June 6 is 9. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (50%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 8-9 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 60 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 28-32-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've finished 23-27 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (44.4%).

In the 61 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-28-1).

The Angels are 29-32-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.638) and total hits (60) this season. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season. He's batting .244.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging among qualified hitters.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 58 hits.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Seattle with 40 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward paces the Angels with 50 hits. He's batting .214 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 147th, his on-base percentage is 158th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .379 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .382 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275.

Including all qualified players, he is 43rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .270.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 47 hits to pace his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

