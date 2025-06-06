Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Mets taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (39-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-50)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SNY

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-320) | COL: (+260)

NYM: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-210) | COL: +1.5 (+172)

NYM: -1.5 (-210) | COL: +1.5 (+172) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 6-3, 1.60 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-10, 7.14 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (6-3) versus the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela (1-10). Senga and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Rockies are 3-9-0 ATS in Senzatela's 12 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Senzatela's starts this season, and they went 2-10 in those matchups.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (70.7%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -320 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +260 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are -210 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +172.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

Mets versus Rockies on June 6 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 29, or 67.4%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -320 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 33-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 11 of the 58 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (19%).

Colorado has a 1-9 record (winning only 10% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer.

In the 61 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-36-2).

The Rockies have a 23-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 70 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .579. He's batting .298.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 38th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified batters.

Juan Soto has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 50 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .423.

Nimmo takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 63 hits with a .328 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .281.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Goodman brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck is hitting .254 with nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon is batting .201 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Brenton Doyle has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .204.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/14/2024: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/13/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/12/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/28/2023: 11-10 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

