Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (25-36) vs. Athletics (24-40)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and MASN2

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

BAL: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 5-5, 4.70 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-5, 5.05 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (5-5, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (4-5, 5.05 ERA). Kremer's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kremer's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Sears' starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.4%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -124 favorite, while the Athletics are a +106 underdog at home.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Orioles are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Athletics on June 6 is 11. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 12 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 61 games with a total this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 21-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 13-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.5% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 12-30 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (28.6%).

The Athletics have played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-24-3).

The Athletics have a 28-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (59) this season. He has a .326 batting average.

He is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .225 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 140th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Rutschman enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Jackson Holliday has been key for Baltimore with 53 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has totaled 86 hits with a .402 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .363.

He is second in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Wilson brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .463 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .272. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 55th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .267.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!