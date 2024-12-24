Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (212.5 yards conceded per game).

With Tagovailoa's next game versus the Browns, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Tagovailoa vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 245.81

245.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.87

6.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa has piled up 181.5 fantasy points in 2024 (16.5 per game), which ranks him 20th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 36 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Tagovailoa has piled up 742 passing yards (84-of-121) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 39.8 fantasy points (13.3 per game) during that period.

Tagovailoa has put up 93.5 fantasy points (18.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 150-of-207 throws for 1,424 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added six rushing yards on eight carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he tallied 28.5 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Houston Texans, when he tallied 3.8 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa?