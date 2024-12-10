Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the Houston Texans, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.8 yards allowed per game).

Considering Tagovailoa for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Tagovailoa vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 249.67

249.67 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.92

8.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa has produced 165.2 fantasy points in 2024 (18.4 per game), which ranks him 21st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has completed 99-of-133 throws for 1,013 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 77.2 total fantasy points (25.7 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on six attempts.

Tagovailoa has completed 147-of-197 passes for 1,508 yards, with 12 touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 108.9 total fantasy points (21.8 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on seven attempts.

The highlight of Tagovailoa's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 performance versus the New England Patriots, a game where he went off for 317 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 28.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, when he managed only 5.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Texans have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.