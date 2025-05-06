Truist Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

A new course awaits this week's signature event field for the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course.

After Scottie Scheffler dusted the field last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, he is sitting this one out. That still leaves 11 of the top 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings in this week's field leading into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next week.

Truist Championship Info

Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon) Course Info

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,119 yards (average)

: 7,119 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : N/A (but around average)

: N/A (but around average) Average Green Size : 5,779 square feet (small to average)

: 5,779 square feet (small to average) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : N/A

: N/A Recent Cut Lines: N/A

Wissahickon Course Key Stats

The Wissahickon course at Philadelphia Cricket Club has hosted a few notable events since its 2013 restoration -- but no PGA Tour events -- so we don't have much to go off of other than some general research.

The par 70 is about average in length overall and features two long par 3s over 200 yards and three par 4s over 480 yards.

Two short par 3s (122 and 172) trim some overall distance, and two par 4s are under 375 yards, as well.

At similar tracks in my database, accuracy is a little more important than normal with the usual emphasis on iron play being paramount.

Notably, there are 118 bunkers at this track, more than any for a course on Tour all year and basically as many as golfers will ever see, so sand save percentage (or -- my preference of strokes gained: around the green) is pretty ideal.

Truist Championship Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT The CJ Cup Byron Nelson RBC Heritage Corales Puntacana Championship Masters Tournament Valero Texas Open Jordan Spieth $11,500 +2800 1.64 26.22 4 18 - 14 12 Brian Harman $8,900 +8000 1.76 21.11 - 3 - 36 1 Andrew Novak $9,100 +6500 2.42 19.40 - 2 - - 3 Sungjae Im $10,500 +4500 1.52 18.29 33 11 - 5 - Maverick McNealy $10,400 +4500 1.51 18.11 - 3 - 32 3 Keith Mitchell $9,500 +6000 2.24 17.89 - - 2 - 12 Eric Cole $8,300 +12000 1.38 16.50 5 18 - - 26 View Full Table ChevronDown

Truist Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Justin Thomas

There are a lot of options at the top of the board who can win, but for me, Justin Thomas is the one jumping out after a long look at the list.

Thomas has a lot going for him of late. He has the highest mathematical ceiling of any golfer over the last 50 rounds by a pretty big margin, he is a strong bunker player (18th in this field in sand save percentage over the last two years on Tour), and he excels from 125 to 200 yards on his approaches.

Thomas' putting is hot from long range (he's an 98th-percentile putter from beyond 15 feet on Tour this season) but also stable from within 15 feet (51st-percentile).

You need someone who can go out and beat Rory and the others, and right now, the math actually says that JT's ceiling is the highest of anyone's in the field.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win Truist Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+280)

To Finish Top 20 (+110)

Russell Henley's game translates virtually everywhere that isn't super long -- and even then, he's not a cross-off.

Henley has been the third-best bunker player by sand save percentage since the start of last PGA Tour season among this field, and he ranks top-14 in all three fairway through green stats by strokes gained. If driver winds up not deciding this week's event, then few golfers are in a better spot than Henley is.

Henley won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, and while he was T30 at THE PLAYERS and missed the cut at the Masters, he struck the ball well in both -- just didn't putt great.

We last saw Henley churn out a T8 at the RBC Heritage while gaining in approach, around the green, and putting. That (i.e. downplaying driver) could be an angle this week.

Hideki Matsuyama

Odds To Win Truist Championship (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+280)

To Finish Top 20 (+115)

Another great bunker player, Hideki Matsuyama ranks fourth in sand save percentage since the start of last PGA Tour season, and while the results for him lately have been subpar (cut at THE PLAYERS and the Valero Texas Open), he finished T21 at The Masters while losing 0.84 shots per round on the greens. He trailed just Rory McIlroy in strokes gained: approach and was sixth in strokes gained: tee to green at The Masters.

Since the start of last season, Matsuyama is a 73rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet and is likely due for some positive putting regression (which always feels like a constant for Hideki).

Shane Lowry

Odds To Win Truist Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+125)

There's a lot of good in Shane Lowry's profile. He faded on Sunday at Augusta with an 81, but he's been quite good other than that since the start of 2025.

Over his last 50 rounds, Lowry is 7th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green and 9th in overall strokes gained average.

Where he lags behind is with the putter (42nd by strokes gained), yet he's a 68th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season -- and 31st from beyond that.

Lowry's T2G game combined with putting regression (and average bunker play) makes for a nice mid-range profile this week.

Aaron Rai

Odds To Win Truist Championship (+6500)

To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Aaron Rai's a consistent golfer but doesn't have the biggest ceiling, so I want to keep that in mind in this signature setup.

Rai's the most accurate driver in the field and also sits 24th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green.

His putting splits again indicate some regression coming his way on the greens. He's not the best bunker player but has the precision to hit fairways and greens and get himself into position for a top-20 result.

