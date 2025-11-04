Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Clippers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) are favored (by 7.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 222.5 -295 +240

Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (62.8%)

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread three times in seven games with a set spread.

The Clippers have covered the spread once this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of six chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 66.7% of the time (four out of six games with a set point total).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 33.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 63% from the floor (eighth in NBA).

Ajay Mitchell averages 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 1 block.

Chet Holmgren averages 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23 points, 5.2 boards and 9 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 2.5 steals (third in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 61.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Per game, John Collins provides the Clippers 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Clippers get 10.7 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

