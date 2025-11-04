Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSWI and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (3-4) are favored by 4.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSWI and TSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 237.5 -172 +144

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (55.8%)

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over four times.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 5 assists and 7.4 boards.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.3 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

RJ Barrett is averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.1 points, 5 assists and 1.9 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 34 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Ryan Rollins averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also making 53.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Bucks receive 9.7 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Gary Trent Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Bucks get 11 points per game from Cole Anthony, plus 3.2 boards and 5.3 assists.

