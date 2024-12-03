Trey McBride Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), tight end Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.6 yards allowed per game).

With McBride's next game against the Seahawks, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

McBride vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.18

62.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, McBride is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (127th overall), putting up 84.3 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

During his last three games McBride has been targeted 32 times, with 28 receptions for 300 yards and zero TDs, leading to 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

McBride has been targeted 47 times, with 40 receptions for 459 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 52.1 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of McBride's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 13.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trey McBride delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.5 points) in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, catching three balls for 25 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Seattle has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Seahawks this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Seahawks this year.

