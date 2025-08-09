FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trey McBride is the second-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after posting 132.8 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, see below.

Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McBride's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points138.8903
2025 Projected Fantasy Points122.1933

Trey McBride 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, McBride put up a season-high 18.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills3.095300
Week 2Rams6.766670
Week 3Lions2.563250
Week 5@49ers5.396530
Week 6@Packers9.688960
Week 7Chargers5.175510
Week 8@Dolphins12.41191240

Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McBride's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Trey McBride1471111146220
Marvin Harrison Jr.11662885813
Michael Wilson714754847
James Conner554741415

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

