Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Trey McBride is the second-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after posting 132.8 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, see below.
Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats
Check out McBride's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|138.8
|90
|3
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|122.1
|93
|3
Trey McBride 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, McBride put up a season-high 18.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|3.0
|9
|5
|30
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|6.7
|6
|6
|67
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2.5
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5.3
|9
|6
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|9.6
|8
|8
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|5.1
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|12.4
|11
|9
|124
|0
Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers
The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McBride's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Trey McBride
|147
|111
|1146
|2
|20
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|116
|62
|885
|8
|13
|Michael Wilson
|71
|47
|548
|4
|7
|James Conner
|55
|47
|414
|1
|5
Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.