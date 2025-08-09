Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trey McBride is the second-most popular tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after posting 132.8 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Arizona Cardinals player, see below.

Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McBride's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 138.8 90 3 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 122.1 93 3

Trey McBride 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams, McBride put up a season-high 18.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 3.0 9 5 30 0 Week 2 Rams 6.7 6 6 67 0 Week 3 Lions 2.5 6 3 25 0 Week 5 @49ers 5.3 9 6 53 0 Week 6 @Packers 9.6 8 8 96 0 Week 7 Chargers 5.1 7 5 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 12.4 11 9 124 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how McBride's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 147 111 1146 2 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. 116 62 885 8 13 Michael Wilson 71 47 548 4 7 James Conner 55 47 414 1 5

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.