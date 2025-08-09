Trey Benson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Trey Benson is the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 63rd among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 41.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Trey Benson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Benson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 41.0 281 63 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 72.6 154 49

Trey Benson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, Benson put up a season-high 11.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bills 1.8 3 13 0 1 1 0 18 Week 2 Rams 1.7 11 10 0 1 1 0 17 Week 3 Lions 0.8 2 8 0 - 0 0 8 Week 4 Commanders 5.0 9 50 0 - 0 0 50 Week 6 @Packers 2.6 5 26 0 - 0 0 26 Week 8 @Dolphins 1.0 1 10 0 - 0 0 10 Week 9 Bears 11.5 8 37 1 1 1 0 55 View Full Table ChevronDown

Trey Benson vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Benson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Trey Benson 63 291 1 3 4.6 James Conner 236 1,094 8 44 4.6 Kyler Murray 78 572 5 12 7.3 Emari Demercado 24 223 1 0 9.3

