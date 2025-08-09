Trey Benson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Trey Benson is the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 63rd among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 41.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Trey Benson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Benson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|41.0
|281
|63
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|72.6
|154
|49
Trey Benson 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, Benson put up a season-high 11.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bills
|1.8
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|Week 2
|Rams
|1.7
|11
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Week 3
|Lions
|0.8
|2
|8
|0
|-
|0
|0
|8
|Week 4
|Commanders
|5.0
|9
|50
|0
|-
|0
|0
|50
|Week 6
|@Packers
|2.6
|5
|26
|0
|-
|0
|0
|26
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|1.0
|1
|10
|0
|-
|0
|0
|10
|Week 9
|Bears
|11.5
|8
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|55
Trey Benson vs. Other Cardinals Rushers
The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Benson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Trey Benson
|63
|291
|1
|3
|4.6
|James Conner
|236
|1,094
|8
|44
|4.6
|Kyler Murray
|78
|572
|5
|12
|7.3
|Emari Demercado
|24
|223
|1
|0
|9.3
