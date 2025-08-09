FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Trey Benson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Trey Benson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Trey Benson is the 50th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 63rd among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 41.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Trey Benson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Benson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points41.028163
2025 Projected Fantasy Points72.615449

Trey Benson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Chicago Bears, Benson put up a season-high 11.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 8 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bills1.8313011018
Week 2Rams1.71110011017
Week 3Lions0.8280-008
Week 4Commanders5.09500-0050
Week 6@Packers2.65260-0026
Week 8@Dolphins1.01100-0010
Week 9Bears11.5837111055

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trey Benson vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals ran 54.0% passing plays and 46.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Benson's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Trey Benson63291134.6
James Conner2361,0948444.6
Kyler Murray785725127.3
Emari Demercado24223109.3

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Trey Benson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup