Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (169.5 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Lawrence, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bills.

Lawrence vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.60

16.60 Projected Passing Yards: 239.37

239.37 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.22

20.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 57.8 fantasy points this season (14.5 per game), Lawrence is the 18th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 30th among all players.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has generated 40.1 fantasy points (13.4 per game), as he's compiled 702 yards on 72-of-111 passing with two touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 80 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The high point of Lawrence's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game where he came through with 241 passing yards and two touchdowns with one pick (for 17.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 21 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he put up 9.2 fantasy points -- 22-of-41 (53.7%), 216 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 26 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Buffalo this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence?