Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces a matchup against the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Lawrence's next game against the Texans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Lawrence vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Passing Yards: 106.37

106.37 Projected Passing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.14

12.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

Lawrence has piled up 145.0 fantasy points in 2024 (16.1 per game), which ranks him 21st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 32 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Lawrence has amassed 57.9 fantasy points (19.3 per game), completing 52-of-83 throws for 670 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 31 rushing yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

Lawrence has amassed 96.2 fantasy points (19.2 per game) in his last five games, completing 103-of-152 throws for 1,275 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 52 rushing yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Lawrence's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up 23.3 fantasy points (4 receptions, 10 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Trevor Lawrence delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (9.4 points) in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 178 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Texans Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

Houston has given up two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have given up a touchdown reception by 23 players this season.

Houston has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Texans have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Texans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

