NFL

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trevor Lawrence is the 20th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 145.2 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, continue reading.

Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points145.28026
2025 Projected Fantasy Points233.63026

Trevor Lawrence 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, Lawrence posted a season-high 23.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-32 (65.6%), 308 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Dolphins11.312-for-21162100
Week 2Browns13.314-for-30220000
Week 3@Bills9.421-for-38178110
Week 4@Texans14.818-for-33169200
Week 5Colts21.228-for-34371210
Week 6@Bears17.123-for-35234210
Week 7Patriots15.015-for-20193100

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Lawrence threw for 2,045 yards last season (204.5 per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes (172-of-284), with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Lawrence's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Brian Thomas1338712821016
Brenton Strange534041126
Parker Washington513239036

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

