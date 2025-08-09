Trevor Lawrence 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trevor Lawrence is the 20th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 145.2 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 145.2 80 26 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 233.6 30 26

Trevor Lawrence 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, Lawrence posted a season-high 23.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-32 (65.6%), 308 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 11.3 12-for-21 162 1 0 0 Week 2 Browns 13.3 14-for-30 220 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bills 9.4 21-for-38 178 1 1 0 Week 4 @Texans 14.8 18-for-33 169 2 0 0 Week 5 Colts 21.2 28-for-34 371 2 1 0 Week 6 @Bears 17.1 23-for-35 234 2 1 0 Week 7 Patriots 15.0 15-for-20 193 1 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Lawrence threw for 2,045 yards last season (204.5 per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes (172-of-284), with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Here's a look at how several of Lawrence's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brian Thomas 133 87 1282 10 16 Brenton Strange 53 40 411 2 6 Parker Washington 51 32 390 3 6

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.