Trevor Lawrence 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars put up 11.3 fantasy points last week, after being the 17th-ranked quarterback fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 262.6 14 12 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 287.5 14 13

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Game-by-Game

Lawrence accumulated 32.2 fantasy points -- 24-of-32 (75%), 262 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 17 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 11.3 12-for-21 162 1 0 0

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Lawrence recorded 4,016 passing yards (251.0 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage last year (370-of-564), while throwing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Lawrence's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Evan Engram 143 114 963 4 9 Christian Kirk 85 57 787 3 5 Gabriel Davis 81 45 746 7 11

