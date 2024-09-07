menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Trevor Lawrence 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Trevor Lawrence 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars put up 11.3 fantasy points last week, after being the 17th-ranked quarterback fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points262.61412
2024 Projected Fantasy Points287.51413

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Game-by-Game

Lawrence accumulated 32.2 fantasy points -- 24-of-32 (75%), 262 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 17 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Dolphins11.312-for-21162100

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Lawrence recorded 4,016 passing yards (251.0 per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage last year (370-of-564), while throwing 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Lawrence's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Evan Engram14311496349
Christian Kirk855778735
Gabriel Davis8145746711

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup