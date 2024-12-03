Travis Kelce Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (206.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Kelce vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.05

53.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (147th overall), posting 73.8 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, Kelce has posted 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), as he's turned 25 targets into 15 catches for 138 yards and zero TDs.

Kelce has totaled 302 receiving yards and one score on 37 catches (53 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 34.2 points (6.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Kelce's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Las Vegas Raiders, a matchup in which he tallied 15.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Kelce delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.6 points) in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in one ball for five yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

