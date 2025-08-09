FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Travis Kelce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Travis Kelce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the sixth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 98.4 points a year ago (10th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points98.414910
2025 Projected Fantasy Points104.81226

Travis Kelce 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce put up a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 10 receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens3.443340
Week 2Bengals0.63150
Week 3@Falcons3.054300
Week 4@Chargers8.997890
Week 5Saints7.0109700
Week 7@49ers1.754170
Week 8@Raiders15.01210901

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Kelce's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce13397823325
Xavier Worthy9859638617
Noah Gray494043758
Rashee Rice292428822

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup