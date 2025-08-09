Travis Kelce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the sixth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 98.4 points a year ago (10th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 98.4 149 10 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 104.8 122 6

Travis Kelce 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce put up a season-high 15.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 10 receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Bengals 0.6 3 1 5 0 Week 3 @Falcons 3.0 5 4 30 0 Week 4 @Chargers 8.9 9 7 89 0 Week 5 Saints 7.0 10 9 70 0 Week 7 @49ers 1.7 5 4 17 0 Week 8 @Raiders 15.0 12 10 90 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Kelce's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 133 97 823 3 25 Xavier Worthy 98 59 638 6 17 Noah Gray 49 40 437 5 8 Rashee Rice 29 24 288 2 2

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.